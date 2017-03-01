BRPD release name of N 37th St. shooting victim

Around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shots fired call, but were unable to find a victim.

Then around 9 p.m. officials got word that there was in fact a possible victim and headed back out to the scene on N 37th St. near Cain St.

Officials say Corsy Hollins, 31, was found dead on the scene.

Investigators say there are no known motives or suspects at this time.

If you know anything about this incident that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

