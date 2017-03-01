Motorcyclist severely injured in wreck in Livingston Parish

One person was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle wreck Wednesday night just north of Walker.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday night on Alvin Sibley Rd. off Walker North in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office officials say the driver lost control of the motorcycle for unknown reasons and ended up in a ditch.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update with more information as we receive it.

