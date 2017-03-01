BRFD battles house fire on Everglades Ave.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Everglades Ave. Wednesday night.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, firefighters were called out to a home on Everglades Ave. near Greenwell Springs Rd. for a working house fire. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the owners reportedly made it out of the house with some of their pets before firefighters arrived.

Officials say the cause of the fire is currently undetermined and under investigation. Foul play however, is not suspected. Firefighters were able to save the family's dog from the home.

Damage to the second story of the house was severe. The rest of the home received smoke and water damage. The Red Cross was called out to assist the residents.

HAPPENING NOW: House fire still burning on Everglades Ave. near Greenwell Springs. No one hurt. Pets reportedly rescued pic.twitter.com/xnUGl91fWW — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) March 2, 2017

The neighborhood flooded back in August of 2016, and the homeowners were still working to rebuild their home when it caught fire.

