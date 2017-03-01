Three-legged dog makes amazing recovery thanks to LSU Vet School

A three-legged dog is the latest success story to come out of the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

The dog came in after being hit by a car, and one of the technicians who treated the Collie mix is looking to find the dog a permanent home.

“They never think or look back. They always keep going and keep forward and I think that's a message humans can follow,” Therese Pymento said. “She is definitely a prime example of that.”

One of the doctors who works on patients at the 24-hour LSU Vet Hospital says they see all kinds of animals and that cases like Bindi’s make the tougher days worth it.

“We have good days and bad days in the ER,” said Dr. Virginie Wurlod, assistant professor of Emergency and Critical Care Veterinary. “We're happy that we can save a lot of them and help a lot of these patients.”

Bindi is extremely active and hardly notices that she is missing a leg. She also needs a home.

“Anybody who is willing to take the time with her and get her out playing and just has that time with her, is really good for her,” Pymento said.

If you’d like to adopt Bindi, contact Therese Pymento by emailing adoptmissbindi@gmail.com.

