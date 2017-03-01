Tree lands on car; amazingly, no one hurt

As storms moved through the Baton Rouge area Wednesday evening, a couple of people are lucky to be alive.

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday night, a tree fell on a car with two people inside. The incident happened near Edgewood Dr. and N 22nd St. People sitting on the porch of a nearby house say they saw the tree about to fall and tried to call out to the people inside the car, but those inside the car couldn't hear them.

Both people in the car were able to get out through the driver's side door. No one was injured in the incident.

The tree also damaged some power lines as it fell.

