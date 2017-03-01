Home of flood victims in Monticello burglarized

As many know, coming back from the flooding is tough enough. Now, add in losing prized possessions to burglars and you see what a local couple is going through.

About three weeks ago, devastation hit again for a family recovering from the August 2016 flood. “It's just been a long road, a hard road for us,” said the homeowner, Sharon Walker.

The Walkers, like other flood victims, spent weeks in a hotel after water forced them out of their home. However, in October, they decided to convert about 200 square feet of their garage on Norwich Dr. into a makeshift living space while their home is being repaired.

Little did they know, their home away from home would also fall victim. This time around, it wasn't because of mother nature. “I kind of glanced my eyes around the room and everything else was kind of tumbled up. I’m like, 'Oh my gosh, somebody has been in here,'” said Walker.

An air conditioner sits in a window above the counter. Sharon Walker thinks someone, possibly very thin, ripped out the air conditioner and wiggled their way in, looking for anything of value. But the feeling of being violated didn't stop there for Sharon and her husband.

“He ran in and looked in there and was like, 'The ring is gone.' And then I said, 'The bracelet is gone.' I was just so dumbfounded,” Walker said.

The ring stolen marked 20 years of service at the Allied Waste company for Mr. Walker and the diamond bracelet symbolized the Walkers' 42 years of marriage. Since the break-in, the Walkers' nine children have installed an alarm system.

“These people have lost enough. Why would you take advantage of someone during this time of desperation," asked the Walkers' daughter, Jennifer Nelson.

The couple’s children are on a mission to prevent this from happening again. “We heard of break-ins, but we never thought it would be us,” Walker said.

