United Methodist Church holds 'Ashes to Go' for Ash Wednesday

March 1 was Ash Wednesday, and for those too busy at work to make it to an Ash Wednesday mass, there was an easy, on-the-go solution.

The United Methodist Church had their "Ashes to Go" booth set up at the Main Street Market in downtown Baton Rouge.

Those who participated were able to get the Lenten season underway while on the go.

