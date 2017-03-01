Baton Rouge Police Union honors woman who saved officer

The woman hailed with saving a police officer being attacked by a suspect a few weeks ago was honored once again Thursday.

This time it was the Baton Rouge Union of Police that wanted to personally thank Vickie Williams-Tillman. In addition to praising her for her bravery in coming to the aid of one of their brothers in blue, they also presented her with a special vase, watch, and commemorative coin honoring the law enforcement officers killed over the summer. The officer she helped offered her one more honor.

"She is beyond what you would call a brave citizen. Now she is family for us. She's part of the blue family, part of the Baton Rouge Police Department,” said Officer Billy Aime.

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome was also at Thursday's press conference and said Williams-Tillman represents the best of what all of us should be about as citizens and her courage should be a motivator to others.

