Galvez Primary to return home following August 2016 flooding

Galvez Primary School will return to its home campus after more than six months at other campuses.

On Thursday, March 2, Galvez Primary will reopen after holding classes at host campuses Lakeside Primary and the old RPCc campus. The school passed an inspection by the Fire Marshal Wednesday and the temporary buildings on the campus are now ready for students to return.

"It has taken a team effort of school and district employees working over the holidays to finish setting up Galvez Primary. Our teachers, administrators, child nutrition, maintenance, and technology staff have ensured this campus is ready to receive students in the morning. It will be a great homecoming celebration and a wonderful school day for the Galvez Pirates," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

More than 600 students will attend classes in temporary buildings on the school's original campus. Parents of students have already received a detailed letter from Principal Toni Hardy regarding school start and end times, bus pickup information, and drop-off details.

The remaining flooded schools in Ascension Parish (Galvez Middle, Lake Elementary, and St. Amant Primary) remain at host campuses at this time. For more flood recovery updates, visit www.apsb.org.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.