FEMA denies aid for Ascension Parish after February tornadoes

Multiple tornadoes touched down across the area on Tuesday, February 7.

On February 10, Governor John Bel Edwards requested FEMA declare a major disaster for the State of Louisiana due to damage from the severe storms. On Wednesday, March 1, Edwards' request for Individual Assistance through FEMA was denied for three parishes, including Ascension Parish.

Other parishes denied aid were St. Tammany and St. James.

The full denial letter can be read below:

