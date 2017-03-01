Human remains found in Iberville Parish in October identified

Human remains that were discovered in Iberville Parish back in October of 2016 have now been identified.

The remains have been identified as Charles Hills Jr., 50, of Baton Rouge, says the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

Hills' bones were found on LA 77 between Rosedale and Grosse Tete on Monday, October 31. Two days later, Sheriff Brett Stassi confirmed the bones were human.

The LSU FACES Lab assisted in identifying the remains. They sent bone samples to the DNA Department at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, where a DNA profile was obtained and a match was found.

