Central church holds special retreat on Ash Wednesday

Many residents in Central celebrated Ash Wednesday in a unique way.

The Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church held a retreat, where parishioners prayed and ate lunch together. Organizers wanted to celebrate the church’s return after it suffered extensive damage during the August 2016 flood. Every building was affected, and the church was closed for two months.

“You go through the trials and the tragedies, but the community has been wonderful, so it’s always refreshing, it’s a renewal,” said parishioner Donna Speeg.

“Today, with the Ash Wednesday retreat, it’s just one more opportunity for healing to flow through our parish,” said parishioner Theresa Henderson. “And you know, I know that I have peace, and I’m very excited for this day.”

Organizers were happy with the turnout and say they want to hold another event again next year.

