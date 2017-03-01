BRPD reads to school kids for Dr. Seuss Day

The Baton Rouge Police Department, including Chief Carl Dabadie, read to area school kids for Read Across America and Dr. Seuss' birthday.

On Thursday, March 2, Chief Dabadie read to kids at Twin Oaks Elementary School. Also on Thursday, officers read to students at Broadmoor Elementary and Jefferson Terrace Elementary.

On Friday, March 3, Chief Dabadie will read to students at LaSalle Elementary, while other officers will read to students at Bridge Academy, Villa del Rey Elementary, Melrose Elementary, and Bernard Terrace.

Dr. Seuss, or Theodor Seuss Geisel, was born on March 2, 1904. If still alive, he would be 113 this year.

