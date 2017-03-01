WANTED: Burglar takes $16K drone from back of unlocked car

Deputies need your help locating a man who stole a $16,000 drone from an unlocked car.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened on February 26 in the early morning hours.

The car was located in the 16000 block of Caesar. The Sensefly Ebee Autonomous mapping drone was located in the backseat of the vehicle.

A surveillance camera captured the image of a presumed suspect. The individual wanted is described as a black male who was wearing a hoodie, dark colored pants and Nike slippers.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.