Man who allegedly stole 23 pairs of Beats headphones from Walmart in Port Allen identified

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Terrence Hamilton, 36 (Source: West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office) Terrence Hamilton, 36 (Source: West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) -

Tipsters helped to identify a suspect that was being sought by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for allegedly stealing 23 pairs of Beats headphones from Walmart in Port Allen.

Officials now have a felony arrest warrant for Terrence Hamilton, 36, who they believe has ties with Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Florida. The Sheriff's Office is still seeking the suspect.

Officials say Hamilton entered the Walmart around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, February 27 and proceeded to the electronics department, where he pried open a case and took 23 pairs of Beats headphones, valued at approximately $4,700. Officials say Hamilton can then been seen leaving the store in a dark colored vehicle, possibly a newer model Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-343-9234 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

