Electrical outlet sparked fatal fire on Mardi Gras day

An electrical wall outlet is believed to be the cause of a deadly fire that happened on Mardi Gras day in St. Mary Parish.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office, crews were dispatched to a home on Bonin Lane in Baldwin on Tuesday at roughly 1 p.m.

Once the flames were put out, firefighters discovered the body of Lionel Bonin Jr., 79. His body was located in the bedroom of the home.

Bonin's wife told fire investigators that she was watching television when she smelled something burning. That's when she discovered that the fire.

Officials say Bonin helped his wife escape from the home, but he went back inside.

Investigators believe the wall behind some appliances is where the fire started.

The home was destroyed.

