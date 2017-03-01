Electrical outlet sparked fatal fire on Mardi Gras day

Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
A 4-year-old girl is safe after police say an alleged car thief stole a vehicle the child was inside.More >>
Baker officials met Friday to figure out how soon they can get students back in Baker High.More >>
As we head into another hurricane season, we remind you of a valuable tool to have in your toolkit. That's our free weather app.More >>
The latest filing by the Louisiana Attorney General's office gives very specific details accusing Norris Greenhouse Jr. of using his badge for sexual favors.More >>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
