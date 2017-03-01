Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in car with 4 children inside

A 25-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly trying to kill a woman while she was in a vehicle with her four children.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on February 12, 2017.

"...the victim [said] she was seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was parked at this location when a black male emerged and began shooting," states the probable cause report. "The black male saw her in the vehicle and began shooting into the vehicle, where she and her four minor children were seated."

The victim allegedly told officers that she "screamed to the shooter that her children were inside but he continued shooting."

The woman was struck three times. The children were reportedly uninjured.

Detectives identified Deamond Curtis as the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Curtis, who has prior arrests and convictions for violent crimes, is now charged with attempted first-degree murder (five counts) and illegal use of a weapon. He is being held on a $505,000 bond.

This shooting happened at the beginning of an extremely violent week in Baton Rouge. Coincidentally, the father of the woman's youngest child, Dominick Holliday, is one of three men who were arrested in connection to two deadly shootings that happened two days after this incident and an additional near fatal shooting that happened back in January.

The report states that Curtis is allegedly friends with Holliday.

This incident is not believed to be connected to those shootings, however.

