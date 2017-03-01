UL-Lafayette announces 2017 football schedule

UL-Lafayette released its 2017 football schedule on Wednesday and it includes a couple of nationally televised games.
The Ragin' Cajuns will play Texas State and Arkansas State on ESPNU.
Notable games include the Sept. 2 season opener at home against the Southeastern Lions, a Sept. 16 road trip to Texas A&M and a date with Ole Miss on Nov. 11 in Oxford.
2017 Schedule:
Sept. 2: Southeastern Louisiana
Sept. 9: at Tulsa
Sept. 16: at Texas A&M
Sept. 23: ULM *
Oct. 7: at Idaho *
Oct. 12: Texas State * (ESPNU)
Oct. 19: at Arkansas State * (ESPNU)
Nov. 4: at South Alabama *
Nov. 11: at Ole Miss
Nov. 18: New Mexico State *
Nov. 25: Georgia Southern *
Dec. 2: at Appalachian State *
(*-Sun Belt Conference game)
Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
