UL-Lafayette announces 2017 football schedule

UL-Lafayette released its 2017 football schedule on Wednesday and it includes a couple of nationally televised games.

The Ragin' Cajuns will play Texas State and Arkansas State on ESPNU.

Notable games include the Sept. 2 season opener at home against the Southeastern Lions, a Sept. 16 road trip to Texas A&M and a date with Ole Miss on Nov. 11 in Oxford.

2017 Schedule:

Sept. 2: Southeastern Louisiana

Sept. 9: at Tulsa

Sept. 16: at Texas A&M

Sept. 23: ULM *

Oct. 7: at Idaho *

Oct. 12: Texas State * (ESPNU)

Oct. 19: at Arkansas State * (ESPNU)

Nov. 4: at South Alabama *

Nov. 11: at Ole Miss

Nov. 18: New Mexico State *

Nov. 25: Georgia Southern *

Dec. 2: at Appalachian State *

(*-Sun Belt Conference game)

Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

