Father sentenced to life in beating death of son

A 4-year-old girl is safe after police say an alleged car thief stole a vehicle the child was inside.More >>
Captain D's, the leading casual fast food seafood restaurant, has announced its newest location in Zachary is now open.More >>
Catholics from across Baton Rouge joined together Friday to ask for God's mercy during the hurricane season.More >>
Small business owners who were turned away for financial assistance and SBA loans after the August 2016 flood are being given another chance to get the money they need to reopen their doors.More >>
An arrest has been made in the case of a missing woman's body being found in a shallow grave off Anderson Rd. in St. Helena Parish, reports the sheriff's office.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.More >>
