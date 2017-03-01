Lenten season begins with Ash Wednesday

It is Ash Wednesday, beginning of the 40-day Lenten season.

Many folks will begin their day with an Ash Wednesday mass.

Now that Carnival has ended, the holy and sacred period leading up to Easter is underway for Christians all around the world. The crosses of ash believers will receive throughout the day symbolize penance.

The next 40 days of fasting and prayer symbolize the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert before starting his ministry.

