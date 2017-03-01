Alleged robbery suspect shot by deputy released from hospital, booked in parish prison

Thursday, June 1 marks the beginning of the 2017 hurricane season. It has been a remarkable run of four years without any tropical activity for southeast Louisiana.More >>
The Northlake Kennel Club of Greater Covington, Louisiana and the Riverside West Kennel Club of Greater New Orleans are pleased to announce that the Pelican Cluster Dog Show will be held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 4-H Building, in Gonzales, Louisiana.More >>
National Donut Day is Friday, June 2, and to celebrate, Dunkin' Donuts is offering a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 2.More >>
It's a small town of about 1,000 people just north of the Louisiana border, tucked away with its southern charm: Gloster, Mississippi. But the quiet, little town of close knit people has a side not discussed in public.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A priest has been accused of sexually assaulting children at a Charleston church nearly 35 years ago.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
The man once owned the 7-Eleven franchise in south Boston, but got mad over the parent company's practices.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend.More >>
