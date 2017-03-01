Alleged robbery suspect shot by deputy released from hospital, booked in parish prison

An alleged armed robbery suspect was shot by an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy just after midnight Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the incident started at the RaceTrac gas station on Essen Lane near I-10 when the suspect, 21-year-old Jeremy Blouin, allegedly put a gun to the victim's head and demanded money, EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.

The probable cause report states the victim was a customer at the gas station. The report also states Blouin followed the victim into the bathroom, which is where the alleged robbery occurred. The victim told deputies that Blouin took over $400.

The suspect then took off on foot down Essen Lane toward Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and was confronted by deputies near Picardy Avenue. Deputies approached Blouin, questioned him, and began to frisk him for weapons. The report states during the frisk, one of the deputies felt a hard, fun-like object in Blouin's pants pocket. The object was later determined to be a pistol-shaped cigarette lighter.

As one of the deputies attempted to remove the object from Blouin's pocket, officials say Blouin began to physically resist by force, punching both of the deputies. The report states during the struggle, Blouin was able to take possession of one of the deputy's Taser and used it against both deputies.

"Our deputies arrived on scene, there was a struggle, and the suspect was shot once," Hicks explained. "He did have non-life threatening injuries and he will be treated and booked into the parish prison for armed robbery.

One EBRSO deputy was treated on the scene by EMS for an injury to the hand.

The probable cause report states that the victim identified Blouin as the suspect and that Blouin had over $400 in cash on him at the time of his arrest.

Louisiana State Police will lead the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting. Blouin was treated for his injury and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

