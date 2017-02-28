New Orleans Fat Tuesday celebration attracts massive crowds

It's the biggest party of the year in the Big Easy, and Mardi Gras 2017 did not disappoint, drawing massive crowds into downtown New Orleans. From festive floats to the best of throws, Mardi Gras in New Orleans is unlike any other.

Sonya Warner made the trip once again from Baton Rouge. It's something she said her family just cannot live without.

"My family has been coming to this spot for over 30 years," Warner said. "Usually we have sometimes up to 20 people and we've been doing this like I said, since I was a little girl."

She's not the only one who got in on the action Tuesday. First time reveler from North Carolina, Lauren Elium, said the experience is just too much to put into words. "This is like a yeah... I've had so much fun," Elium said.

While some come for the endless throws, others say it's the friendships that really make the Fat Tuesday festivities shine.

"You meet great people," Mike Kamener said. "The guy next to me, not so much, but in spite of all that, I just love it, especially the comradery and it's just great fun."

After the parades rolled, the party continued well into the night, spilling onto Bourbon Street. Those in New Orleans for Mardi Gras 2017 say it's a check off their bucket list they won't soon forget.

When asked if she'll ever forget her Mardi Gras experience, Elium responded, "Never.. never again no. It's amazing bucket list. This was on my bucket list."

Police on horseback are expected to make their way down Bourbon Street at midnight for the annual ceremonial sweeping of the street, a tradition which signifies the official end of Carnival season and the beginning of Lent.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.