Franklin and the Cajun Coast celebrate Fat Tuesday

There may only be a few floats, but there is no shortage of the Mardi Gras spirit in the small south Louisiana town of Franklin.

Hundreds lined the streets Tuesday, there to watch the family-friendly Mardi Gras parade and a catch a few precious throws.

“Nobody in the world does this like we do. Louisiana is special,” said Tracy Hanagriff, who was riding in the Franklin parade for the first time.

Those lining the parade route were of all ages. Malcom Dumesnil has been coming to the parade for years. He cannot bend over any more, but he does have a creative way of collecting the beads.

“I got my little pick,” he said, demonstrating how he uses the claw to pick up throws from the ground before tossing them into a big box.

The parade tradition in Franklin dates back decades. Debra McClarity has been riding for 21 years. She said she loves throwing stuffed animals to little kids. “Oh it makes my heart melt, it’s a joy to see it on their faces,” McClarity said.

While there may be bigger parties in other towns, no one in Franklin would give up a chance to see their hometown parade roll by.

“It’s a small town, and everybody knows everybody, and it’s all family and friends. It’s really a great experience,” Hanagriff said.

