16-year-old accidentally shot in neck in New Roads expected to survive

According to the New Roads Police Chief, a 16-year-old was accidentally shot in the neck Tuesday night in New Roads.

Chief Kevin McDonald says the juvenile victim was struck once in the neck while in a car with three other people near the intersection of Hwy. 10 and Singletary St. Officials say the gun was accidentally fired. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28.

The victim was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital in critical condition. The suspect, later identified as Elarry C. Howard, 22, was also transported to a local hospital. Officials say when the gun went off, the suspect was hit in the hand and sustained minor injuries.

On Wednesday afternoon, the victim's condition was upgraded to guarded. At this point, he is expected to survive.

Howard is charged with illegal use of a weapon.

