Mardi Gras parades roll in Houma

Two parades rolled back to back in Houma on Fat Tuesday. The Krewe of Houmas kicked off at noon, followed by the Krewe of Kajuns.

With the weather simply perfect this year, people of all ages lined the streets waiting impatiently with everyone saying Houma has some of the best parades, tossing more than any other parade.

"It's my first Mardi Gras in Houma. It's a lot of fun," said Kate Buchholtz.

Kate was at the parade with her dad, Chris Buchholtz, and is from Watson in Livingston Parish. Their home flooded in August and Mardi Gras in Houma was a step away from reality.

"We flooded. We are rebuilding and close to being done and it is nice being down here and getting away, being with friends and just relax for the weekend. I love to go hunting and fishing and I did not even do any of that this past hunting season and have not been to my camp since November because all I have been doing is working on the house," said Buchholtz.

It was the same for Natalie Palisance, who lives in Gonzales and also flooded. "You take it and you keep your head up and you just move forward, that is all you can do. It'll be there when we get back. You will deal with it as the days come, but you have to take each moment and live it to the fullest," said Palisance.

Several bands from around Louisiana took part in both parades, along with several dozen floats tossing out bags of beads, stuffed toys, cups, footballs, and much more.

