Coach O set to speak on day 1 of SEC Media Days

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is scheduled to address the media on day one of SEC Media Days.

Media Days are scheduled for Monday, July 10 - Thursday, July 13 and will be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, AL.

Coach O will will join Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema and Tennessee head coach Butch Jones.

The SEC Network and ESPN will once again be on site to bring SEC Media Days to a national audience.

2017 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

(Tentative and subject to change)

Monday, July 10

Arkansas: Bret Bielema

LSU: Ed Orgeron

Tennessee: Butch Jones

Tuesday, July 11

Florida: Jim McElwain

Georgia: Kirby Smart

Miss. State: Dan Mullen

Vanderbilt: Derek Mason

Wednesday, July 12

Alabama: Nick Saban

Kentucky: Mark Stoops

Missouri: Barry Odom

Texas A&M: Kevin Sumlin



Thursday, July 13

Auburn: Gus Malzahn

Ole Miss: Hugh Freeze

South Carolina: Will Muschamp

