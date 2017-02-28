Coach O set to speak on day 1 of SEC Media Days - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Coach O set to speak on day 1 of SEC Media Days

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Ed Orgeron (Source: WAFB) Ed Orgeron (Source: WAFB)
HOOVER, AL (WAFB) -

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is scheduled to address the media on day one of SEC Media Days. 

Media Days are scheduled for Monday, July 10 - Thursday, July 13 and will be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, AL.

Coach O will will join Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema and Tennessee head coach Butch Jones.

The SEC Network and ESPN will once again be on site to bring SEC Media Days to a national audience.

2017 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
(Tentative and subject to change)

Monday, July 10
Arkansas: Bret Bielema
LSU: Ed Orgeron
Tennessee: Butch Jones

Tuesday, July 11
Florida: Jim McElwain
Georgia: Kirby Smart  
Miss. State: Dan Mullen
Vanderbilt: Derek Mason

Wednesday, July 12
Alabama: Nick Saban
Kentucky: Mark Stoops
Missouri: Barry Odom
Texas A&M: Kevin Sumlin 
 
Thursday, July 13
Auburn: Gus Malzahn
Ole Miss: Hugh Freeze
South Carolina: Will Muschamp

