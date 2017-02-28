New Roads celebrates 95 years of Mardi Gras tradition

Two Mardi Gras parades entertained a record-breaking crowd in the City of New Roads Tuesday.

The sharp sound of a whistle marked the start of the Community Center Carnival Parade. The riders and marchers delivered everything from stuffed animals to fancy ceramic beads. Mayor Robert Myer said his great great-grandfather, Jimmy Boudreaux, started the party 95 years ago.

“It's like a big, giant tailgate all across the city,” Myer said.

The king and queen are kept secret until literally the moment they are unveiled by the mayor himself. After a quick toast to King Steven Juge and Queen Sarah Latherwood, it was time to take the royal court on the road.

“This is my hometown, and we love it,” reveler Joe Gipson said.

Parade-goers had their own reasons for coming. It's fair to say there is a little something along the route for everyone.

“The marching bands. They just impress me,” Jase Turner said.

“The guy in the front. He was getting up there getting it. That's the craziest thing I’ve seen,” Danielle Cephas said.

No one went home hungry either. Parade-goer, Rutrika Winters, was manning a small grill with serious flavor. “Barbeque chicken, hamburgers, pork chops, hotdog, sausage. I've got potato salad, baked beans, green salad,” Winters said.

It is a day-long affair, with the festival going late into the afternoon.

“Everything's awesome. I can't choose,” Cephas said.

Thankfully, in New Roads, they can catch it all.

