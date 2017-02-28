LSU hosts Nicholls State at The Box - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU hosts Nicholls State at The Box

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri (Source: WAFB) LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU is back in action Tuesday night after sweeping Maryland over the weekend.

The No. 2 Tigers (7-1) welcome Nicholls State to The Box with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Colonels are 4-3 on the season with big wins against UL-Lafayette (3-1) and Wake Forest (12-5).

As a team, Nicholls is hitting .207 with seven doubles and four home runs.

Leading hitters:
Lee Clark: .385 batting average with one home run, one double and three RBI.
Joey Morales: .318 batting average with one double and seven runs scored. 
Gavin Wehby: .286 batting average with three doubles and six RBI.

Pitching matchup:
LSU: Zack Hess (1-0, 1.50 ERA) 
Nicholls State: Mike Hanchar (1-0, 0.75 ERA)

Next up: The Tigers will travel to Houston to face No. 1 TCU Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

Feb. 27 NCAA Baseball Polls:
Perfect Game: LSU No. 2
Collegiate Baseball: LSU No. 3
Baseball America: LSU No. 4
D1 Baseball: LSU No. 4

