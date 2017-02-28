LSU hosts Nicholls State at The Box

LSU is back in action Tuesday night after sweeping Maryland over the weekend.
The No. 2 Tigers (7-1) welcome Nicholls State to The Box with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The Colonels are 4-3 on the season with big wins against UL-Lafayette (3-1) and Wake Forest (12-5).
As a team, Nicholls is hitting .207 with seven doubles and four home runs.
Leading hitters:
Lee Clark: .385 batting average with one home run, one double and three RBI.
Joey Morales: .318 batting average with one double and seven runs scored.
Gavin Wehby: .286 batting average with three doubles and six RBI.
Pitching matchup:
LSU: Zack Hess (1-0, 1.50 ERA)
Nicholls State: Mike Hanchar (1-0, 0.75 ERA)
Next up: The Tigers will travel to Houston to face No. 1 TCU Friday night at Minute Maid Park.
Feb. 27 NCAA Baseball Polls:
Perfect Game: LSU No. 2
Collegiate Baseball: LSU No. 3
Baseball America: LSU No. 4
D1 Baseball: LSU No. 4
