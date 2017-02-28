Baton Rouge General announces two babies born on Mardi Gras Day

Baton Rouge General Hospital has announced the birth of two Mardi Gras babies.

Tuesday morning, Halie Branam and Jay Johnson welcomed baby boy, Leaon Francis Johnson. Leaon was born at 9:52 a.m. and weighs 6 lbs, 12 oz. He was the first Mardi Gras baby born at the hospital this year.

His birth was closely followed by the arrival of another baby boy, Finley Daniel Amie, who was born at 10:18 a.m., weighing 8 lbs, 14 oz., to Danielle and Nathan Amie. Both families and babies are in good health.

