BRPD seeks suspects who allegedly robbed mailman at gunpoint

The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking two suspects who are accused of robbing a United State Postal Carrier at gunpoint.

The incident occurred on Friday, February 17 in the 3600 block of Mission Dr. Officials say the two suspects approached the victim, one armed with a handgun, and demanded money. The suspects obtained an undisclosed amount of money and personal property and then fled the scene, officials say.

No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a young, black male, dark complexioned with a small, bushy hair style, wearing school uniform style pants with red and white high top sneakers and armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a young, black male, also dark complexioned with a small, bushy hair style and dark colored shorts.

Anyone with information in this incident is urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

