Clegg's Nursery, Naylor's Hardware partner to reopen closed locations following flooding

Clegg's Nursery is holding two ribbon cuttings after the August 2016 flooding.

The ribbon cutting at the Siegen Lane location in Baton Rouge will be held Friday, March 3, while the ribbon cutting at the Denham Springs location will be held a week later on Friday, March 10.

The owners of Clegg's Nursery and Naylor's Hardware and Garden Center will be on hand for the grand re-openings. The ceremony will be held to honor all flood victims. Both businesses were severely damaged in the August flooding. The two businesses have now partnered together to reopen.

