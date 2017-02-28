Man arrested for allegedly stealing safe containing $600 worth of watches from home

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a safe containing six watches from a home, says the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, February 27, a deputy was dispatched to the home in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, the victim said that sometime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on February 21, a black combination safe was stolen from his home. The victim said inside the safe were six Invicta brand watches, totaling a value of around $600. The victim described one of the watches as having a black face and stainless steel case and band.

According to the report, the victim said the house was locked when the safe was stolen and he had not given anyone permission to take the watches or the safe. He also said he suspected his nephew, Christopher Norris, 26, was the one who stole the watches. He advised the deputy that Norris lives behind his sister's house in a trailer on the same property as his.

The report says the deputy discovered that Norris had recently pawned six Invicta watches on February 21. Three were pawned at Bayou Pawn in Zachary and three were pawned at Cash America Pawn in Baton Rouge. The report states it was found that one of the watches pawned at Bayou Pawn matched the description of the black, stainless steel watch the victim described. Norris was paid $180 for the watches by the two pawn shops.

The report states the deputy returned to the victim's property and detained Norris. After being advised of his Miranda rights, Norris advised he had pawned some watches within the last week, but denied being in the victim's home and stealing the safe and watches. Norris also stated he has a key to the victim's home and would not steal from a relative.

Upon attempting to arrest Norris, the deputy says he took off running. The report says Norris ran behind a home, jumped a fence, and ran into an open field. Norris' mother came out of a home and was able to talk him into returning, at which time he was arrested. Upon further investigation, it was also found that Norris had an outstanding warrant for speeding.

Norris was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft, and resisting an officer.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.