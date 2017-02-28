Ready to smile? Best Mardi Gras moments

There are so many amazing Mardi Gras moments, it's hard to share them all. But we're going to try.

Take a look at this dancing officer who is taking the internet by storm. June Gaines posted the video to Facebook and WAFB’s Lauren Westbrook loved it so much she shared it on the Early Edition.

WAFB's Liz Koh got to experience the Mardi Gras fun for the first time. She was live from New Orleans on Fat Tuesday and she made "a lot of new friends."

