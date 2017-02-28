Mr. Anthony's little helper

A garbage man lovingly known as “Mr. Anthony” to families in one Baton Rouge neighborhood has formed a special bond with the people he serves.

Monday, Shelley Guidry posted a video of Anthony on Facebook from the Jefferson Park subdivision. It shows the man letting Guidry’s 16-month-old son, Gray, help him on the job. Her post says, “Mr. Anthony’s morning helper! #garbageday #toddlergray.”

Gray’s mother says the two have a special friendship and bonded when the boy was just 5 months old. Sometimes, she says Anthony will even stop to play with sidewalk chalk with Gray. Every Monday and Thursday, Guidry says he spends a few minutes with her child.

“The sweetness of their little friendship totally makes our Monday and Thursday mornings!” Guidry said.

She and others in her neighborhood want to recognize Anthony’s kindness and hard work.

One person who shared the video posted, “Way to show some unconditional love, Mr. Anthony! I am a fan. The world needs this.”

