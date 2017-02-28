Police: Surveillance video leads to arrest for murder outside bar on N. Foster

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the head and wounding another outside a Baton Rouge bar.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Kendrick Griffin has been charged for the fatal shooting that happened on December 29, 2016 outside the Duck Off Bar located on N. Foster Dr.

The report states that Griffin got in a fight with Tharius Cutno, 32, of Darrow and a second 31-year-old victim inside the bar. The argument continued in the parking lot, which is where the shooting occurred.

"Video from the parking lot showed the victims standing near the entry door of the bar...The suspect, wearing a white tank top, blue jean shorts and white/black tennis shoes, approached on foot," states the report. "He walked directly up to [Cutno] and shot him in the head. The suspect then stepped back and shot Victim 2 before fleeing on foot."

Witnesses say the victims were attempting to leave when the shooting happened.

According to court documents from the 19th Judicial District, Griffin has prior convictions for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. He also has prior arrests for aggravated assault, burglary of an inhabited dwelling, and domestic abuse.

Griffin was arrested on Monday, February 27 and is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first degree murder. He is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $250,000 bond.

