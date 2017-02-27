Man arrested following apparent road rage incident

A man was arrested Monday night on I-10 following an apparent road rage incident, say Iberville Parish officials.

Victims reported seeing two shots fired, but no one was reported injured. Officials say they believe the suspect tossed the gun from the vehicle prior to their arrival. Upon searching the vehicle, officials found a quantity of marijuana.

The suspect is charged with possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substance and reckless operation.

