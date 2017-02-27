Gov. Edwards to hold press conference following latest trip to DC

Governor John Bel Edwards is returning from his latest trip to Washington, D.C., and on Tuesday, he plans to hold a news conference to discuss the trip.

Edwards is in DC now and met with officials in the Trump administration, looking for an additional $2 billion in flood relief from Congress. The governor will arrive back in Louisiana Tuesday afternoon and will hold a news conference then.

