EBR Mayor-president: BRPD Chief search taking longer than anticipated

The Mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish admitted Monday that the process of hiring a new Baton Rouge Police chief is taking longer than she anticipated.

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome first called for replacing Chief Carl Dabadie during her campaign last year. Speaking before the Baton Rouge Press Club, she said she recently reached out to the International Association of Chiefs of Police to assist with reforms in BRPD. She said the organization may be able to help with the chief search as well.

“My first goal is to interact with them and utilize their resources, and if we have to go beyond that, then we will,” Broome said. “But I believe that, according to my conversation with them, they offer a lot of resources that will help.”

Otherwise, the mayor said that so far, her administration has not contracted with any search group to help identify possible candidates.

One big question centers on what will happen to the current chief. Dabadie would have to step down from his post, but Broome refused to say whether he had agreed to do so. Instead, she echoed a familiar refrain.

“I’ve said very consistently and I will continue to say this that our conversations have been very positive and progressive,” Broome said. “He understands my goals.”

The Civil Service Board will give a test to those who apply for the chief job. Board Chair Julie Chair said they have not received a request from the mayor

to actually post the chief position or to open up the exam. She also said there are currently no pending applications for the job.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.





