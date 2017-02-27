Crawfish Salad-Stuffed Avocados

Airdate: March 2, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse
Prep Time: 2 Hours
Yields: 8 Servings
Comment:
Crawfish are plentiful in Louisiana in the spring. Naturally, we try to eat a little lighter during this time of the year, but I am not sure that this luscious entrée salad fits that law.
Ingredients:
1 pound Louisiana crawfish tails, coarsely chopped
4 medium avocados, ripe and slightly softened
¼ cup minced red onion
¼ cup minced celery
¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper
1 tbsp minced garlic
½ cup thinly sliced hearts of palm
2 boiled eggs, peeled and minced
½ cup heavy-duty mayonnaise
1 tsp lemon juice
½ tsp chopped basil
1 tsp Old Bay® Seasoning
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except avocados. Mix well, cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours. When ready to serve, halve avocados lengthwise, removing and discarding pits. Using a tablespoon, remove peelings by carefully scooping out avocado flesh while keeping each half intact. Spoon an equal portion of crawfish salad into each avocado half. Serve on decorative multicolored lettuces as a salad or appetizer.