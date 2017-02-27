Crawfish Salad-Stuffed Avocados

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Airdate: March 2, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 8 Servings

Comment:

Crawfish are plentiful in Louisiana in the spring. Naturally, we try to eat a little lighter during this time of the year, but I am not sure that this luscious entrée salad fits that law.

Ingredients:

1 pound Louisiana crawfish tails, coarsely chopped

4 medium avocados, ripe and slightly softened

¼ cup minced red onion

¼ cup minced celery

¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

½ cup thinly sliced hearts of palm

2 boiled eggs, peeled and minced

½ cup heavy-duty mayonnaise

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp chopped basil

1 tsp Old Bay® Seasoning

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except avocados. Mix well, cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours. When ready to serve, halve avocados lengthwise, removing and discarding pits. Using a tablespoon, remove peelings by carefully scooping out avocado flesh while keeping each half intact. Spoon an equal portion of crawfish salad into each avocado half. Serve on decorative multicolored lettuces as a salad or appetizer.