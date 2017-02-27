Mardi Gras Crawfish Salad

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: February 28, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Comment:

Though Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is celebrated the day before Ash Wednesday, dishes named for the holiday are served all year long. This particular salad can be made with or without seafood. You may wish to substitute smoked chicken or cottage cheese in its place.

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked crawfish tails

1 head red leaf lettuce

1 (10-ounce) package fresh spinach leaves

½ cup crumbled cooked bacon

½ cup diced Bermuda onions

2 cups canned mandarin orange sections, with juice

1 cup sliced mushrooms

¾ cup salad oil

½ cup cider vinegar

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup orange juice

1 tsp dried mustard

1 tbsp chopped sage

1 tbsp chopped basil

salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

NOTE: You may wish to drain juice from orange sections and reserve for use in place of orange juice. Wash lettuce and spinach leaves well under cold running water. Remove large stems and tear into 1-inch pieces. Drain and place in a large mixing bowl. Add crawfish, bacon, onions, oranges and mushrooms. Toss well to blend ingredients. Allow to sit for 30 minutes. In a separate bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, sugar and juice. Stir in mustard, sage and basil. Season with salt and pepper. Pour dressing over salad mixture tossing to coat all ingredients well. Divide equally among 6 cold salad plates.