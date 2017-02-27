Officials seize 60lbs of marijuana, more than $100k in cash from home in Denham Springs

According to officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, approximately 60 lbs of marijuana and more than $100,000 in cash was seized from a home on Denham Springs just after midnight on Monday, February 27.

Officials executed a narcotics-related warrant at the home, located at 7651 Thames Dr. in Denham Springs.

"On scene, deputies located the homeowner, Shawn Kimble, inside. During a thorough search of the home, other buildings on the property, and vehicles, deputies located and seized approximately eight duffel bags containing numerous bags of marijuana, electronic scales, packaging materials, and over $100,00 in cash. That's approximately 60 pounds of marijuana removed from the streets of Livingston Parish. All of this uncovered thanks to citizens choosing to work with us in order to keep Livingston Parish the place we love to live, work, and raise a family," said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

Kimble was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. He is charged with manufacture, cultivation, and distribution of schedule I controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond has been set at $50,500.

