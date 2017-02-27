Officials seize 60lbs of marijuana, more than $100k in cash from home in Denham Springs

A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.More >>
A 17-year-old from Prairieville has been arrested on simple burglary and criminal trespassing charges, says Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Bobby Webre.More >>
A 17-year-old from Prairieville has been arrested on simple burglary and criminal trespassing charges, says Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Bobby Webre.More >>
According to emergency officials, one victim is reportedly in serious condition following a shooting on Washington Ave. Wednesday night.More >>
According to emergency officials, one victim is reportedly in serious condition following a shooting on Washington Ave. Wednesday night.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 31.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 31.More >>
A Senate panel rejected two bills Wednesday that would have made it harder to remove Confederate monuments in Louisiana.More >>
A Senate panel rejected two bills Wednesday that would have made it harder to remove Confederate monuments in Louisiana.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.More >>
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.More >>