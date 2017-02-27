LSU gymnastics No. 2 in this week's Top 25

LSU is ranked No. 2 in the College Gymnastics Association Top 25 for the seventh week in a row.

The Tigers beat Auburn Friday night by a score of 197.675-196.100 to up their overall record to 11-1 and 6-0 in the SEC.

Next up for LSU is the No. 3 Florida Gators. The two powerhouses will meet Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center.

Florida defeated Missouri 197.90–196.75 to improve to 7-1 on the season. The Gators are 5-1 in the SEC, losing only to No. 6 Alabama.

If LSU wins, the Tigers will be outright conference champions, a win by the Gators would split the regular season title.

Oklahoma continues to hold the No. 1 spot followed LSU, Florida, UCLA and Utah.

SEC Teams in the Top 25:

2. LSU

3. Florida

6. Alabama

8. Georgia

11. Kentucky

15. Missouri

18. Auburn

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.