VIDEO: Deputies searching for vehicle burglary suspect

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is seeking a male suspect who allegedly forced his way into a vehicle on February 24.

According to officials, deputies responded to a home in the 5800 block of Lanier Dr. Saturday in reference to a vehicle burglary. When deputies arrived, they observed forced entry into a vehicle and the contents of the vehicle had been tossed around.

The suspect was captured on the home's surveillance footage and is described as a black male with medium complexion, wearing a purple jacket, blue jeans, purple gloves, and a white "Pittsburgh" hat.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5064. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Call 225-344-7867 to leave an anonymous tip.

