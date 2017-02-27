North Oaks Primary Care in Denham Springs reopens following August flooding

North Oaks Physician Group reopened its Primary Care Clinic in Denham Springs on Wednesday, March 1.

The clinic, which specializes in comprehensive healthcare for children (age 2 and up) and adults, has been closed since the August 2016 flooding. For appointments and information about accepted insurance plans, call 844-277-8669.

Nurse practitioner April Kluka McIntyre of Springfield will join family medicine physician Brandi Basso, MD at the clinic. Both specialize in personalized diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions for adults and children through regular checkups, immunizations, preventative medicine, and education on disease management and prevention.

North Oaks Primary Care Clinic is located at 31839 Hwy. 16, Suite B in Denham Springs. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information about North Oaks Primary Care Clinic, visit www.northoaks.org.

