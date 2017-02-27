Grandmother, toddler found after heading to home off Scenic Hwy.

A grandmother and toddler have been located safely after they were last seen the night of Saturday, February 25.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the 50-year-old woman and the toddler were located in good health.

According to EBRSO, Shalanda Bennett and 1 1/2-year-old, Ja'quarious Stewart, were last heard from Saturday, February 25 at 11 p.m.

Officials say Bennett, the grandmother of the child, left a home on Southpark Dr. in a 2004 blue Dodge Ram (light blue, single cab, tool box in the bed; LA: X703040). They were headed to an address off Scenic Hwy., but they never arrived.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.