Grandmother, toddler found after heading to home off Scenic Hwy.

A Senate panel rejected two bills Wednesday that would have made it harder to remove Confederate monuments in Louisiana.More >>
A Senate panel rejected two bills Wednesday that would have made it harder to remove Confederate monuments in Louisiana.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner has been called out to the scene of an officer-involved shooting, say emergency officials.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner has been called out to the scene of an officer-involved shooting, say emergency officials.More >>
The Zachary Police Department has issued an advisory related to peddling in the city.More >>
The Zachary Police Department has issued an advisory related to peddling in the city.More >>
Beneath the murky water that hugs the Louisiana coastline lies a treasure that drives one of the state's oldest industries.More >>
Beneath the murky water that hugs the Louisiana coastline lies a treasure that drives one of the state's oldest industries.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 31.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 31.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>