Blood drive held for Baton Rouge baby battling life-threatening condition

The LSU Staff Senate held a blood drive for Easton David Roy, a baby boy fighting Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension in Newborn (PPHN).

Easton was born on February 13 and is the son of former LSU employee, Chelsey Roy, and her husband, an LSU alum, Josh Roy. Easton has a condition called Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension in Newborn (PPHN). This life-threatening condition is a failure of the normal circulatory transition that occurs at birth. The condition is characterized by marked pulmonary hypertension, which causes hypoxemia secondary to right-to-left shunting of blood.

Easton is on a heart/lung bypass machine, known as ECMO, at the Children's Hospital in New Orleans. The machine takes over the functions of his heart, lungs, kidneys, and breathing so his lungs can rest. Blood is needed to prime the ECMO, as well as intermittent transfusions.

The transfusions for Easton must be CMV negative, which cannot be determined until the blood is tested in a lab after donation. CMV-Cytomegalovirus is an infection in adults spread by person-to-person contact and usually causes temporary flu-like symptoms. In people with immune deficiencies, CMV can cause pneumonia, heart inflammation, brain infection, and kidney failure, resulting in death. To determine compatibility with Easton, you must donate at The Blood Center.

The blood drive for Easton was held Thursday, March 2 at the LSU Union/Vieux Carré room. Easton's grandmother helped to organize the drive.

"Support on so many levels has just been so overwhelming and they just bring you so much comfort too that complete strangers come together for Easton, but it's just been wonderful," said Casey Bennett, Easton's grandmother.

All blood types are needed, particularly A- and O-. Easton, who is A-, has already had more than 20 blood transfusions and he requires blood that is no more than five days old.

For more information about preparing to donate blood and how to prepare, visit www.thebloodcenter.org.

