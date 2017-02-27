NCAA Baseball Polls: LSU remains in top 5

LSU remains in the top 5 after a 4-1 week, losing to UNO followed by wins against Hofstra and Maryland.
The Tigers (7-1) started the week with an 11-8 defeat to the Privateers, followed by a midweek win against the Pride, 8-1, and a weekend sweep of the Terps, 6-1, 14-0, 9-5.
LSU hosts Nicholls State Tuesday night before traveling to Houston to face No. 1 TCU Friday night at Minute Maid Park. The Tigers will play Baylor Saturday afternoon and Texas Tech Sunday morning.
Feb. 27 NCAA Baseball Polls:
Perfect Game: LSU No. 2
Top 5: TCU, LSU, Florida, Florida State, South Carolina
Collegiate Baseball: LSU No. 3
Top 5: TCU, Florida, LSU, Oregon State, Arizona
Baseball America: LSU No. 4
Top 5: TCU, Florida State, Florida, LSU, South Carolina
D1 Baseball: LSU No. 4
Top 5: TCU, Florida, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina
