Manny Randazzo King Cake declared best in Louisiana by online vote

As Carnival season comes to an end, there's still time to grab one last bite of King Cake and there are plenty of award-winning options left to slice.

King Cake Snob held its annual contest to find the best King Cake in Louisiana. More than 700 Louisianans voted from January 7 through February 21, and the overall winner was Manny Randazzo King Cakes.

“We were proud to, again, be able to provide an interactive way for Louisianans to voice their opinions about their favorite king cakes and bakeries,” said Jay Connaughton, managing partner for Innovative Advertising. “Congratulations to the bakeries and the voters who contributed to the naming of our 2017 winners. We are looking forward to seeing who rises through the ranks next year.”

Earning first place in four out of five categories, Manny Randazzo King Cakes was declared to have the best King Cake in Louisiana.

