WBRSO deputies capture escaped work release inmate after manhunt

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies have a work release inmate back in custody after an early morning manhunt.

Col. Richie Johnson with WBRSO says Rickey Lake, 34, was present during last night's headcount, but he was gone for the 12:30 a.m. headcount.

Deputies went back and looked through surveillance video and found that Lake had climbed out of a window at the West Baton Rouge work release facility.

Deputies were able to track him to a local trailer park on Hwy. 190 near the work release facility.

From there, Lake allegedly took his girlfriend's car and got into a chase with WBRSO. Once he saw deputies were behind him, he allegedly ditched the car and tried to outrun deputies on foot. Lake was in for a theft charge and is a garden trustee.

Lake was captured shortly before 10 a.m.

