Trader Joe's recalls apple sauce due to possible glass contamination

Trader Joe's is voluntarily recalling several of its apple sauce products because they may contain small pieces of glass.

Trader Joe's has recalled the following three unsweetened apple sauce products:

Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce: Barcode 00015905

Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce: Barcode 00194877

Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce: Barcode 00014359

If you have purchased any of these items, the store will give you a full refund. You can call the Trader Joe's customer service team at (626) 599-3817.

