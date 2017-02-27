Trader Joe's recalls apple sauce due to possible glass contamina - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trader Joe's recalls apple sauce due to possible glass contamination

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Trader Joe's is voluntarily recalling several of its apple sauce products because they may contain small pieces of glass.

Trader Joe's has recalled the following three unsweetened apple sauce products:  

  • Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce: Barcode 00015905 
  • Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce: Barcode 00194877 
  • Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce: Barcode 00014359 

If you have purchased any of these items, the store will give you a full refund. You can call the Trader Joe's customer service team at (626) 599-3817.

